Steph Curry Interested In Exploring Politics After NBA Career, 'Maybe' Presidency

Steph Curry just revealed he's got interest in going from the basketball Hall of Fame to the halls of Congress ... admitting that after his NBA career ends, he's open to politics -- and "maybe" even a run for President!!

The four-time champion said he's considering the idea during a candid interview that aired on Tuesday on "CBS Mornings" ... after Jericka Duncan asked him if he wanted to be POTUS some day.

.@StephenCurry30 wants to help kids find their inner confidence with his book, “I Am Extraordinary.”



He tells @jerickaduncan about his focus on children’s literacy and his potential post-basketball future: “I have an interest in leveraging every part of my influence for good.” pic.twitter.com/FkrDF6GhbH — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) March 12, 2024 @CBSMornings

"Maybe," the 35-year-old said. "I have an interest in leveraging every part of my influence for good in any way that I can, so if that’s the way to do it, then ..."

Curry says "meaningful change" is his ultimate goal ... and if moving into 1600 Penn Ave. gets it done, then he's down for it.

But, he said it obviously won't be this year or in 2028 either.

"Not that soon!" Curry said with a laugh.

Of course, Steph appears to be nowhere near moving on from basketball just yet ... as even though he's battled some bumps and bruises this season, he's still averaging 26.9 points per game.

Then again, Curry's demonstrated he can do so much even while still starring on the court -- as he just released yet another children's book that he's clearly super proud of.