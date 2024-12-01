Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Visits Troops During 'Moana 2' Opening Weekend

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson spent a heartfelt day giving thanks to the troops and their families in Hawaii during the very successful opening weekend of "Moana 2."

The actor and former WWE superstar, who voices Maui in the Disney franchise, visited Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Oahu on Saturday to connect with members of the military community.

Johnson shared moments from his visit on X writing, "Boundlessly grateful to all our military men and women & their families for their service. A great day to look you in your eyes and shake your hands 🫱🏾‍🫲🏼 and loved all the daps, hugs, tears, and selfies too. 👊🏾🤗🥹🤳🏾"

My absolute honor to once again come back to scared land, and spend time with our soldiers and their families at JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM here in Oahu, Hawaii 🇺🇸



Boundlessly grateful to all our military men and women & their families for their service.



A great day to look… pic.twitter.com/8Oqy7igUoa — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 1, 2024 @TheRock

He ended with, "God bless you, and your families. Forever a proud patriot as our freedom is our greatest privilege 💪🏾."

DJ has been in his home state of Hawaii for a few weeks now ahead of the film's premiere this weekend.