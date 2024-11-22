Dwayne Johnson Dances With Mom at 'Moana 2' Premiere in Hawaii

Play video content TikTok/@disneyanimation

Dwayne Johnson's bringing his movie star boogie to Oahu ... busting a move with his beautiful dance partner -- his mother, Ata Johnson.

The actor hit Aulani -- a Disney resort on the west side of the Hawaiian island -- where the world premiere of 'M2' took place Thursday evening ... and, he made it a family affair with his daughters, wife Lauren Hashian, and his mom.

The Rock, who plays the character Maui in the movie, has been famous for a long time ... which probably helped put his mom at ease -- 'cause she started showing off her dance moves, grooving to the beat as her son looked on.

Watch the clip ... Ata's moving her hands and slowly stepping while a group of singers serenade the audience -- before Dwayne rips off his blazer, screeches like his 'Moana' character Maui and cuts a rug with his mom.

The two dance for a bit before the song ends ... and Dwayne walks over to pull his mother into a hug and lightly kisses her on the cheek.

Dwayne and his mom definitely stole the show at the action-packed premiere ... attended by WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes, Dwayne's costar Auliʻi Cravalho, and Mickey Mouse himself.

As we've told you ... it's a Moana-packed month in Hawaii -- with the premiere for "Moana 2" going down Thursday, and filming for the live-action remake of the OG film happening nearby over the last couple weeks.