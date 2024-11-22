Dwayne Johnson Dances With Mom at 'Moana 2' Premiere in Hawaii
Dwayne Johnson Bustin' 'Maui' Moves With Mom ... Dancing at 'Moana 2' Premiere
Dwayne Johnson's bringing his movie star boogie to Oahu ... busting a move with his beautiful dance partner -- his mother, Ata Johnson.
The actor hit Aulani -- a Disney resort on the west side of the Hawaiian island -- where the world premiere of 'M2' took place Thursday evening ... and, he made it a family affair with his daughters, wife Lauren Hashian, and his mom.
The Rock, who plays the character Maui in the movie, has been famous for a long time ... which probably helped put his mom at ease -- 'cause she started showing off her dance moves, grooving to the beat as her son looked on.
Watch the clip ... Ata's moving her hands and slowly stepping while a group of singers serenade the audience -- before Dwayne rips off his blazer, screeches like his 'Moana' character Maui and cuts a rug with his mom.
The two dance for a bit before the song ends ... and Dwayne walks over to pull his mother into a hug and lightly kisses her on the cheek.
Dwayne and his mom definitely stole the show at the action-packed premiere ... attended by WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes, Dwayne's costar Auliʻi Cravalho, and Mickey Mouse himself.
As we've told you ... it's a Moana-packed month in Hawaii -- with the premiere for "Moana 2" going down Thursday, and filming for the live-action remake of the OG film happening nearby over the last couple weeks.
He might be "The Rock" ... but his dance moves prove Dwayne's a whole lot more graceful than his nickname suggests!