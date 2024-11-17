Disney's Live-Action 'Moana' Shooting Off Coast of Oahu

Play video content TMZ.com

Disney's showing everyone how far they'll go to shoot a movie ... all the way to Hawaii it seems -- 'cause the live-action version of "Moana" is shooting off the coast of Oahu.

TMZ has obtained new video of production taking place near Honolulu ... shooting scenes of the intrepid heroine floating around on her canoe in a little harbor this past week.

The actress on the ship speeds around the water while a barge containing the crew films the scene. It's unclear if Catherine Lagaʻaia -- the star playing Moana in the movie -- is actually on the boat or if it's a stunt double.

Eyewitnesses say they've also spotted actors sporting apparel exactly like the kind the characters wear in the flick.

While we're told no one has seen Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson yet, our sources are convinced the man with the thick head of hair standing in the traditional skirt is John Tui -- the actor playing Moana's dad.

Can't leave the ship in the water at night, it seems ... 'cause huge cranes lifted it out of the harbor and onto land as filming wrapped one evening.

While the crew works diligently on this live-action version of the original flick, Disney's releasing the animated sequel in just a couple weeks ... with Moana 2 coming out on November 27.

The second film in the franchise brings back much of the original cast ... including Johnson, Auliʻi Cravalho, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Sherzinger and more stars.