Brooke Hogan's Husband Blasts Hulk & Linda Hogan, Claims Wife Doesn't Drink

Brooke Hogan's husband is standing up for his better half -- seemingly lashing out at Linda and Hulk Hogan despite not using either of their names.

Steven Oleksy -- a former professional hockey player -- took to social media Saturday to defend his wife from numerous attacks on her character ... dropping a lengthy social media post in her defense.

It's a long message ... and, we highly recommend reading it all yourself -- but, basically, Steven says he can no longer stand by while his wife faces vicious attacks from Linda.

While Steven only refers to Linda as "Jane Doe" it's clear he's referring to her when he says the claim that Brooke broke this individual's collarbone is "laughable" ... claiming Brooke has an occasional cocktail -- but has never had a drinking problem.

Oleksy goes on to say claims they married without telling the family are unfair ... because they didn't have an option when "another party involved" said they "don't do weddings or funerals anymore." Though he doesn't name this person, it appears he's referring to Hulk -- 'cause he goes on to say this person has had a wedding of their own since then. Hulk married Sky Daily in 2023.

In another story, Oleksy claims this same person claims they "don't do concerts" and refused to attend a Stevie Nicks show with him and Brooke ... but, was later spotted at multiple concerts anyway.

Oleksy shares several other stories ... and touts Brooke pulling herself up by her bootstraps and making a career for herself despite her issues with her family. He also shows her a lot of love in a long supportive message -- before sharing a picture of their kids.

ICYMI ... Linda started this back-and-forth earlier this week when she referred to her family as a "mess" -- claiming Brooke hasn't spoken to her in years and is a "narcissist" just like her dad.

Brooke fired back by claiming her mother was verbally and physically abusive toward her ... claims Linda denied. Linda has told us her "love is gone" for Brooke -- and, she thinks her daughter is conflating normal parenting with abuse.