Wrestling Star Kyle Snyder Takes Plea Deal After Prostitution Arrest

Olympic gold medalist Kyle Snyder took a plea deal on Monday to close out his prostitution arrest case, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

A Franklin County, Ohio court official tells us ... the wrestling superstar pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and was ordered to pay a fine of $250 plus court costs.

Additionally, we're told Snyder was ordered to participate in a John school.

According to 10TV, Snyder appeared before the judge via Zoom and stated he had already completed the program ... and "learned a lot through this process."

"It's taught me a lot about myself," he added, "and I plan on making much better decisions."

Sndyer -- a three-time NCAA Division I Champion -- was initially hit with one misdemeanor charge of engaging in prostitution ... after cops say he paid an undercover officer for oral sex at a Columbus-area hotel on May 9.

Body cam footage from his arrest shows Snyder was apologetic and cooperative throughout his time in cuffs -- and when he broke his silence on the arrest on his X page days later, his tone was similar.

"I want to thank everyone who has reached out with kindness and support," he said in his social media statement. "My focus is on my relationship with the Lord Jesus and my family. This is not conclusion of my journey."