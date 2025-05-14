Wrestler Kyle Snyder Breaks Silence On Arrest, 'Not The Conclusion Of My Journey'

Olympic gold medalist Kyle Snyder is adamant he will learn and grow from his recent run-in with cops ... insisting Wednesday his May 9 arrest is not the end of his story.

The 29-year-old wrestling superstar -- who was thrown in handcuffs at a Columbus, Ohio Quality Inn and Suites last week for engaging in prostitution -- said in a statement on his X page he's now leaning on his faith to get him through the difficult time he's currently in.

"I want to thank everyone who has reached out with kindness and support," Snyder wrote. "My focus is on my relationship with the Lord Jesus and my family."

Snyder did not elaborate any further ... though he did add, "This is not the conclusion of my journey."

The comments come just a day after TMZ Sports posted body cam footage from his encounter with the Columbus Police Department. In the video, you can see law enforcement officers barged into Snyder's room after he allegedly gave cash to an undercover cop for oral sex.

Snyder was apologetic and cooperative during his entire time in custody. He was ultimately released with a summons to appear in court on May 19.