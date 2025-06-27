'nWo' Logo Creator Never Saw Dime For Iconic Symbol, New Book Reveals

Play video content TMZSports.com

The "nWo" logo is one of the most recognizable in the world, but shockingly, the creator ain't exactly livin' high off the hog ... 'cause they never say any money from the insanely popular symbol!

Yes, that's right -- hundreds of thousands (or more) of nWo shirts sold be damned -- according to journalist Marc Raimondi, author of Say Hello To The Bad Guys, a brand new book detailing the history of one of wrestling's most legendary factions.

Raimondi told the story during a recent interview with TMZ Sports.

"The person who actually sat down and designed the logo was unknown. No one knew who this person was for almost 30 years," MR said of the "iconic" logo.

"It took a lot of reporting acumen on my part and a lot of cold calling folks. People think that I'm crazy. What are you even talking about in 1996? That was 30 years ago. I finally tracked her down. And she's a real estate agent right now in Winter Park, FL. And she did the logo."

Marc explained how it went down.

"People from WCW came in to Disney MGM Studios where she worked. And they were like, 'we need a logo in an hour.' And she's like, 'all right, yeah, cool.' And that was really it. And then she went about her life not really having an idea of just how much impact that logo had."

Surprisingly, Raimondi says the woman isn't upset about how it all went down ... and instead thought it was pretty cool when her son found out she was the artist behind the famed design.

"She's not bitter about it, she's fine. For some creatives, that's how it goes. You do a job, you get paid your salary, and that's it. You don't get revenue from whatever you produce. That's just the way it goes."

Of course, if you're not familiar with the New World Order ... they essentially made wrestling cool.

The faction, originally consisting of Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Hollywood Hulk Hogan, formed in 1996 ... and was an instant hit in WCW's Monday Nitro. it marked one of the first times fans cheered for the villains -- for the bad guys.

Play video content TMZSports.com