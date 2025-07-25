Hulk Hogan's Wife, Sky, Heartbroken Over Death, 'Impossible To Process'

'I Thought We Still Had More Time'

Hulk Hogan's wife, Sky, says she's crushed by the wrestling legend's passing ... writing in a message on Friday that her "heart is in pieces."

The Hulkster's partner -- whom he married back in 2023 -- released a statement on his death on her Instagram page ... and it's emotional.

Sky revealed the WWE icon "had been dealing with some health issues, but I truly believed we would overcome them."

"I had so much faith in his strength," she said. "I thought we still had more time."

Sky remembered Hulk as someone who loved his fans -- calling him "a legend" who would do anything for his supporters ... even in recent months when his physical strength had deteriorated.

"You meant everything to him," she wrote.

She added, "I wasn't ready for this ... and my heart is in pieces."

"This loss is sudden and impossible to process. To the world, he was a legend… but to me, he was my Terry. The man I loved. My partner. My heart."

Hulk died on Thursday morning in Clearwater Beach, Fla. ... after he suffered cardiac arrest at his home. He was 71 years old.