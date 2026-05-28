2 Adults, 2 Children Found Dead In L.A. Home, Suspected Murder-Suicide
L.A. Tragedy 2 Adults, 2 Kids Dead After Shooting ... Suspected Family Murder-Suicide
Tragedy in L.A. -- two adults and two children were found dead inside a North Hills home in what cops are investigating as a murder-suicide.
Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the scene around 8 PM Wednesday night ... and first responders discovered four victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
All four were pronounced dead at the scene -- and video shows the neighborhood swarmed with police, the home sealed off behind crime scene tape.
Investigators are treating the case as a murder-suicide -- and the victims have been identified as a man and a woman around 35-40 years old, a child between the ages of 5 and 7, and a 4-month-old baby -- according to ABC7.
Neighbors say they’re stunned by the tragedy ... with one resident saying more attention needs to be paid to struggling parents and families before situations spiral.
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