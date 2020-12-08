Breakdancing Becomes Olympic Sport, Spinning Into 2024 Games

Breaking News

Here's some actual breaking news .... breakdancing is now an Olympic sport.

Well, it will be at the 2024 Games in Paris!

The International Olympic Committee says the Olympic competition will feature 16 b-boy and 16 b-girls from around the world competing in 1-on-1 battles.

The top finishers get real Olympic medals -- gold, silver and bronze.

The head of the World DanceSport Federation called the announcement "historic" ... "not only for b-boys and b-girls but for all dancers around the world."

WDSF president Shawn Tay added ... "It was a true team effort to get to this moment and we will redouble our efforts in the lead-up to the Olympic Games to make sure the breaking competition at Paris 2024 will be unforgettable."

The news isn't going over great with everyone -- Australian squash legend Michelle Martin says it's a "mockery" that breakdancing is an Olympic sport while squash is not.

“You just look at the whole thing and you just go ‘Where’s the Olympics going?’ I know some people say breakdancing’s a sport but ... I don’t understand,” Martin told the AAP.

“The Olympics was all about a score, or it was a running race. There was a definitive answer and results to sports. You bring in all these judging things and it just gets so corrupt and so out of control. I just don’t get it anymore.”

The IOC also announced skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing will also be included at the 2024 Games -- 3 sports that were supposed to debut at Tokyo 2020.