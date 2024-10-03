So Fetch! Celebrate Mean Girls Day In Style with Movie Merch

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Get in loser, we're going shopping ... on Amazon!

Ever since Aaron Samuels asked Cady Heron "what day it was" on October 3rd, the date has become synonymous with Mean Girls -- eventually becoming known as "Mean Girls Day" online.

With the Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams-starring movie celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, we've pulled together some of the groolest merch celebrating one of the best movies of the 2000s.

Whether you know who made out with Coach Carr, or which friend you consider a grotsky you-know-what, write it in your very own Burn Book.

Inspired by the one in the movie, this 184-page scrapbook comes with everything you need to make your a treasure trove of secrets bigger than Gretchen Wieners' hair. The kit comes with a hardcover case, plenty of space for writing, 2 sheets of stickers featuring famous phrases and imagery from the film and a pom-pom pen just like Regina's.

"Was so happy with the quality of this! So cute and lots of pages," one happy customer said of their purchase.

His hair looks sexy pushed back ... and he also really knows how to cook!

Jonathan Bennett, who played Aaron Samuels in the film, released his very own parody cookbook -- dubbed The Burn Cookbook -- featuring dishes inspired by the movie. Among the meals: Fetch-uccine Alfredo, You Go, Glenn (Hot) Cocoa, and Just Stab Caesar Salad.

In addition to recipes created with the help of chef Nikki Martin, the book also includes trivia and some of Bennett's personal stories of "dehind-the-scenes drama" from the set.

You can't sit with us ... unless you smell like this On Wednesdays We Wear Pink candles.

The Toasted Strawberry Strudel scent is one of three Literie created to celebrate the film, alongside their Burn Book and You're a Regulation Hottie aromas.

The candles are all made from a vegan soy and coconut wax blend and are sulfate-free, phthalate-free, animal cruelty-free, and non-toxic.

Still looking for a last-minute Halloween costume? Be a mouse, duh, with this Karen Smith-inspired look.

The fun and flirty getup comes with a step-in bodysuit with adjustable shoulder straps, a Chiffon babydoll dress, satin tie belt and mouse ears.

Boots and the ability to tell when it's going to rain sold separately.

Show your Plastic pride with this Plastics pillow.

Add a pop of pink to your bedroom or living room decor with this double-sided decorative throw with a silky smooth polyester casing and high-quality polyester fiber filling. The 18x18" square design will look great on any bed, armchair or couch and is officially licensed.

Pillow Perfect also has three other designs -- though all of them are selling fast!

Prove you're not a regular mom with this "I'm a Cool Mom" tank top.

If you were a teen or young adult when Mean Girls came out, there's a very good chance you're a parent now ... so might as well embrace it with some cute attire.

Just be sure to enforce some rules in your home ... and keep the camcorder antics to a minimum.

If you're looking for something to wear while putting on Mean Girls for the millionth time, you can't do much better than these Burn Book pajama pants.

The officially-licensed sweats are made from a silky, soft polyester/spandex fabric perfect for lounging in, while covered with phrases like "So Fetch," "Personally Victimized by Regina George" and "On Wednesdays We Wear Pink."

"Since I'm such a huge lover of both pajamas and Mean Girls, I had to have them. They're extremely soft but don't leave you gross and hot," reads one 5-star review. "The material and the graphics are high quality, and the fit is true to size. Once you have them on, you won't want to take them off! A perfect 10 in my burn book."

Hope you've been rehearsing, because you can now dance to Jingle Bell Rock in your very own Sexy Santa costume.

The officially licensed costume from Rubie's includes the top, pleather-style skirt, belt, gloves and Santa hat and can be ordered in time for Halloween or the holidays.

Just be sure to nail that perfectly-timed thigh slap ... and watch out for boomboxes!

Light up your life with this You're Like Really Pretty neon light.

Quote Regina George all day with this sign inspired by one of her best quotes in the film. The light comes with a transparent back panel, power adapter, dimmer, as well as both a steel rope or screws for hanging.

"This light up sign is the cutest," said one mom in her review. "My 15-year-old daughter loved this! It's so easy to put on the wall ... It was a great birthday gift. I would definitely recommend it."

And last, but certainly not least, what better way to celebrate Mean Girls Day than by buying the movie in 4K?

Don't ever risk your fave not being available to watch on streaming by owning your own copy of the 20th anniversary edition, which comes in a Burn Book-inspired slipcover, 4K version of the film and a digital code.

"Mean Girls is one of my all time favorite movies and I'm so happy to have it in 4k. I have it in dvd, and then I got the blu ray, but when I saw this pop up in 4k in a special anniversary burn book slipcase with a pink packaging, this was a no brainer, had to get it!" exclaimed one of the many, many happy customers on Amazon.