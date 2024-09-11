Andy Cohen & Ryan Seacrest Squash New Year's Eve Beef, Are 'Good' Now

Play video content Bravo

Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest and are no longer beefin' ... years after butting heads over their rival New Year's Eve programs.

The TV personalities caught up on Cohen's "Watch What Happens Live" Tuesday evening, where a fan wrote in with a question about the status of their feud.

Cohen admitted he didn't exactly recall what started the drama ... but assured fans all is well between himself and Seacrest. He even noted the rival hosts saw each other on NYE last year and there was no issue ... they even waved at each other!!!

The "American Idol" and new "Wheel of Fortune" host expressed a similar sentiment, sharing he and Cohen have already discussed the upcoming holiday, confirming they plan to be cordial.

He added ... "We will wave! We just can’t get to each other, or we’d hug. But, no, everything’s been good."

As Cohen put it ... "The beef is squashed!!!"

You'd think Cohen and Seacrest would be BFFs given their connection through mutual friend Kelly Ripa. But the Bravo bigwig sparked controversy in December 2021 when he referred to Seacrest and his fellow presenters on ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" as a "group of losers."

Cohen later apologized for the comment, admitting he was "stupid" and "drunk" at the time of the dig.

Seacrest ignored the shade for most of the year -- but indicated there was some drama during the December 2022 broadcast ... when he suggested he waved at Cohen and cohost Anderson Cooper, only to be ignored by the 'WWHL' host.

At the time, Cohen denied snubbing Seacrest, defending he had no idea the TV personality tried to connect.