Andy Cohen Lists Custom NYC Duplex For $14 Million, Moving Down The Street

Andy Cohen's ready for the new season ... of his life! He's just put his New York duplex on the market, all to make a big move -- a whopping 4-minute walk down the street.

The Bravo kingpin is ready to pass the torch after spending more than 2 decades transforming 4 separate apartments into a 3,500-square-foot dream 2-story West Village palace ... for a jaw-dropping price tag of $14 million!

As you can see from the pics, this place is pure Andy through and through -- bursting with bold colors, funky vibes and eye-catching art.

This place's backstory is just as impressive ... with Andy kicking things off by buying the ground floor for $1.4M back in '03. When the doorman spilled the tea the unit above might soon be up for grabs, AC swooped in and snatched that one up too.

He’s since poured his heart into making it the ultimate dream pad, complete with a custom bar and lots of spaces for entertaining. But, there’s one big catch -- no outdoor space. And that’s why Andy’s ready to say goodbye to this masterpiece.

Andy's moved into a nearby penthouse that features a huge outdoor terrace ... for a casual $18 million ... so he can always swing by his old digs and reminisce about the good ol’ days