Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Hash Out Parenting Schedule

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have checked off another big box in wrapping up their divorce ... a judge has signed off on an official parenting schedule.

As you may recall ... things turned a little nasty between the ex-couple and resulted in a custody battle, but they've reached an agreement that pretty much splits their time with their 6-year-old daughter, Everly, right down the middle.

According to the legal docs -- obtained by TMZ -- Channing and Jenna will share joint custody "pursuant to a 2-2-5" parenting schedule, which goes like this ... Mom gets Everly Monday through Wednesday, Dad gets her Wednesday through Friday, and they alternate weekends.

Because of their unpredictable work schedules, the 2 agree to use a Parenting Plan Coordinator to make minor adjustments to the custodial schedules should there be any issues.

As for holidays ... Channing and Jenna will alternate every year, and each is allowed up to 10 days of exclusive summer vacation time with Everly. For the child's birthday, the parents will split the day ... unless they agree to have a joint celebration.

If there are any other complications ... once again, the PPC has the authority to step in and make a decision.

Despite the custody agreement, there's still a couple lingering issues in the wake of the divorce ... like Jenna wanting to legally take her maiden name back, as we first reported.