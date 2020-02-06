Jenna Dewan Wants Maiden Name Back After Divorce From Channing Tatum

Exclusive TMZ/Getty

Jenna Dewan is looking to erase all traces of Channing Tatum after their divorce ... because she's asking a court to go back to her maiden name.

In the eyes of the law, Jenna is known as Jenna Tatum ... but according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ, she wants to have her legal name restored to Jenna Dewan.

We broke the story ... Jenna and Channing finalized their divorce and became legally single back in November ... but their settlement didn't include anything about a name change for Jenna.

The exes are moving on from each other in more ways than one ... as we reported, Jenna recently moved into a new house with her boyfriend and baby daddy, Steve Kazee, and Channing is back together with his former flame, Jessie J, and the reconciliation is Instagram official.