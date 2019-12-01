Jenna Dewan Goes Holiday Shopping with Daughter Everly

Backgrid

Jenna Dewan isn't letting her ever-growing baby bump -- or a bitter custody feud with Channing Tatum -- slow down her holiday shopping ... crowds be damned!

Jenna, just like most weekend shoppers, looked totally over it Saturday in L.A. ... of course, she was doing it with extra passengers. Not only is she expecting, but she had 6-year-old daughter Everly with her too.

Mother and daughter walked out of a clothing store with several bags full of gear, or gifts ... 'tis the season.

Everly took cover from the cold and rainy day under Jenna's coat ... as they made their way to their SUV.

The shopping trip had to be a welcome break for Jenna from what's become a nasty custody battle with Channing. As we first reported, the exes are going at it over their daughter's custody. Channing filed docs asking a judge to lay out a detailed schedule for who gets Everly, and for how long, over holidays, birthdays and work trips.

He also wants a schedule for FaceTime calls -- but sources tied to Jenna tell us she feels Channing is publicly grandstanding because she's already agreed to a schedule. Our Channing sources say it was necessary for the court to intervene because he and Jenna didn't agree on everything.