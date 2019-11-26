Channing Tatum Wants Custody Schedule in Divorce Case

Exclusive Getty Composite

Channing Tatum says divorce has been tough when it comes to figuring out how to co-parent, so he's asking the family law judge to set some groundrules on which parent gets the kid and when.

Channing has filed legal docs, obtained by TMZ, asking the judge to create a schedule for various holidays, including Thanksgiving, Halloween, Winter break, daughter Everly's birthday, Father's Day and Mother's Day. He also wants each parent to have consistent FaceTime with Everly.

Channing says the problem is pretty common ... he and ex-wife Jenna Dewan have busy lives. According to the docs, "Due to our constantly changing work schedules, we have had conflict over adjustments to our schedules to ensure both parties are able to have equal time with our daughter, Everly."

According to the docs, Channing wants a co-parenting counselor to help assist with scheduling-related matters to avoid conflict. Translation -- he and Jenna can't work it out without some help, which is pretty common.

Channing also wants permission to take 6-year-old Everly out of school for up to 5 days per year for special "work-related occasions." He says, "[Jenna] and I are fortunate to have employment that offers us unique and once in a lifetime opportunities. I would like to be able to share these experiences with Everly and believe that Everly would benefit from getting to take advantage of such opportunities."