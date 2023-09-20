Timothée Chalamet Flashes a Smile When Asked About Romance With Kylie Jenner

Play video content TMZ.com

Timothée Chalamet is hinting things are going well with Kylie Jenner ... but he's not ready to talk about it, only flashing a smile when asked about his new boo.

We got the 27-year-old actor outside Cartier in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, and asked him a few Kylie-related Qs. TC stayed silent, but shot us a sign -- unsuccessfully hiding a smirk as he was walking the streets.

They certainly haven't been trying to hide it since the concert -- sitting together courtside at the US Open last week with a bunch of other celebs in the building.

BTW, they were locking lips quite a bit at that event, too ... hey, maybe Timothée's smile in Bev Hills was from the PDA-filled flashbacks.