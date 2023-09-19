Soap Star Billy Miller 'Surrendered His Life' After Battle With Depression, Mom Says

Emmy-winning soap star Billy Miller "surrendered his life" after a long and valiant battle with bipolar depression, according to his mom. Although she didn't use the word "suicide," it's clear he took his own life.

Patricia Miller revealed her son's personal struggle with the mental disorder and thanked his friends and fans for their well wishes after he passed away in Austin, Texas, last week.

Patricia said Billy did everything in his power to control the disease, but, in the end, it got the best of him, and he "surrendered his life," stopping short of giving a specific cause of death.

She ended by saying "we all loved him so much and are desperately trying to deal with our loss."

During his acting career, Billy played the role of Billy Abbott in The Young and the Restless, winning three Emmy Awards for his portrayal of the character. He also appeared in General Hospital and All My Children.

Billy was 43.

RIP