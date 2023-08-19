'This Is Us' Star Ron Cephas Jones Dead at 66

Ron Cephas Jones, famous for his work on "This Is Us," is dead.

The veteran actor died as a result of a long-standing lung issue ... according to his rep.

Ron won two Emmy Awards for his role as William Hill on the hit show "This Is Us" and he was nominated four times overall. Both of his Emmys were for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

Ron's rep says the late actor's "his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him."

In addition to his work on "This Is Us," Ron acted in a bunch of other TV shows ... including "Law & Order: Organized Crime" and "Better Things," plus "Luke Cage" and "Looking For Alaska," just to name a few.

Ron, who grew up in New Jersey, previously told The New York Times he was had been diagnosed with chronic pulmonary disease ... and in 2020 he needed a double lung transplant.

He was 66.