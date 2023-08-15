'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud Did Not Leave Suicide Note, Supports Accidental OD Theory

There's more evidence suggesting Angus Cloud's death was the result of an accidental overdose and not suicide -- as first suspected -- because the young actor did not write a note for loved ones ... TMZ has learned.

Multiple law enforcement sources involved in the death investigation tell us Angus did not leave behind a note when he died suddenly. As we first reported, Cloud was found dead in his bedroom last month at his family home in Oakland ... and an initial statement the family provided hinted he might have taken his own life.

The statement revealed Angus' struggle after the recent loss of his dad, adding, "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

A source close to Cloud also told us he'd had severe suicidal thoughts after his dad's death.

However, just a few days after his death, Angus' mom, Lisa, came out denying her son took his own life, saying just the day before he died he was talking about the future, helping family members out and even reorganizing his room.

Play video content 7/31/23

As we reported, the 911 call to Angus' family home was for a "possible overdose" ... and Lisa said in her statement, "I don't know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project's, fell asleep and didn't wake up. We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it's abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world."

Angus' autopsy is complete, pending toxicology results, but without a note it appears Lisa's theory on the circumstances surrounding how her son died are validated even further.