Man Streaks Naked, Does Cannonball Into Bass Pro Pond During Erratic Meltdown

Play video content

Talk about fishing for attention -- some guy is in serious trouble after stripping naked and jumping into a Bass Pro Shop pond -- and footage from horrified bystanders has captured everything.

You gotta see it to believe it -- the man executes a cannonball from the top floor of the store in Leeds, Alabama Thursday ... cops say the guy, 42-year-old George Owens, performed the stunt just before closing time.

The videos show Owens yelling something to officers as he shamelessly hangs on the edge ... legs spread wide apart and all -- before dramatically hurling himself over the side and onto the wet cement floor, smacking his head and ass in the process.

Cops get Owens into cuffs though he continues to put up a fight. However, he eventually calms down.

At one point, another man covers him with a blanket to spare bystanders the naked sight ... and police slide him away on his belly.

As for what led up to the erratic fish tank display, Police Chief Paul Irwin tells TMZ, Owens was driving in a car with 2 family members around 9 PM when he hit a pole in the store's parking lot.

From there, he decided to get out, strip naked and walk inside the wilderness-themed store.

Chief Irwin tells us that once he was under arrest, Owens kicked one officer in the groin ... and he later kicked in and damaged the back door of their police vehicle.