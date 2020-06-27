Man Swims in Bass Pro Shop's Aquarium & Scrams, Cops on the Lookout

A guy who went swimming with the fishes and lived to tell the tale is now priority number one for police in Bossier City, Louisiana -- we're kidding ... but the guy is still kinda in trouble.

Check out this doofus who thought it'd be cool to walk into a Bass Pro Shop store ... and then take a dip in their giant aquarium in the middle of the floor. That's exactly what this dude did this past week, which was all recorded by shocked (and amused) bystanders.

WHAT IN THE WORLD IS GOING ON HERE:



A guy went for a swim in the Bass Pro Shop fish tank. He left behind his Coronavirus mask and his hat. This happened at the Louisiana Boardwalk located in Bossier City.#newsatitsbest pic.twitter.com/FA6bORB4oA — Reporter Timmy Lane (@ReporterTimmy) June 26, 2020 @ReporterTimmy

He does a solid lap through frantic fish that try to swim around him -- and once he reaches the end, this free diver calmly lifts himself out and jumps down soaking wet. BTW, he went in fully clothed, shoes and all. It's like he did this on a weird dare or something.

Anyway, before he could get scolded by the staff -- looks like an employee was making his way over to him -- the guy gets a nice little jog going and scrams ... exiting the store before he could be stopped. Harmless enough, right??? WRONG!!! So says the shop itself.

The store filed a complaint with police, because they incurred costs by having to empty out the tank, clean it and refill it again because of possible contamination he'd left behind.