Shirtless Orioles Field Invader Body Slammed By Security, Carried Out

A field invader at the Orioles game on Saturday was speared by a security guard, body slammed to the ground like a rag doll ... and then carried out by his arms and legs -- and the wild scene was all captured on video.

The man -- wearing nothing but tiny briefs with the words "Virginity Rocks" on them -- stormed the Camden Yards turf in the eighth inning of Baltimore's playoff opener against the Texas Rangers.

You can see in clips filmed by fans in the stands ... the man raced out onto the field for several seconds -- before a guard ended his run prematurely with a perfect form tackle.

Somehow, though, the man got up to his feet -- which forced security to hurl him right back to the grass like a WWE wrestler. Seconds later, another guard came in and helped carry the guy to a nearby police officer, who put handcuffs on the man.

He was later seen being escorted away from the field ... before play ultimately resumed.

Despite the excitement and the shot of adrenaline from the scene ... Baltimore ended up losing both of its games against the Rangers this weekend -- and will now head to Texas to try to even things up.