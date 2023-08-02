Fan Rushes Field, Outruns Security At Marlins Game, Later Gets Caught

A baseball fan in Miami ran on the field during a Major League Baseball game and nearly got away with it ... leaving security in his dust as he hopped the fence from the field, reentering the stands, further eluding chasing security!

But, unfortunately for the athletic fan ... he was eventually captured by authorities.

The incident went down during the Marlins' 3-1 loss to the Phillies at LoanDepot Park Tuesday night ... when Bally Sports' Jeremy Tache spotted the fan making his getaway.

The video shows security chasing the unidentified fan near the outfield wall. Trapped, the fan hopped the tall outfield fence and made a mad dash up the stairs and through a stadium concourse.

So this “streaker” just outran security?!?!?!?



The funniest part ... all the people rooting for the guy to get away! Despite the fan support, security eventually caught up with the man and he was captured.

Of course, "streakers" (though, this fan was wearing clothes) are common nowadays ... just last week, a guy rushed the field during the Wrexham vs. Manchester United game before getting tackled by security.

Earlier this year, a fan in a Star Wars mask showed his bare ass during a Texas A&M college baseball game before surrendering to university police.