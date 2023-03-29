Masked Streaker Exposes Butt On Field During College Baseball Game

There was a full moon during the Texas A&M vs. Texas baseball game on Tuesday ... when a shirtless field intruder decided to disrupt the contest and expose his ass cheeks for all to see!!

The wild moment went down amid the Longhorns' 5-2 win over the Aggies in College Station ... when the dude -- wearing what appeared to be a Darth Maul/Star Wars mask and holding a "Longhorns Suck" sign -- made his way onto the grass and through the infield.

We've uhhhhh.... had a situation here in College Station. Might wanna make sure you have a blindfold for the kids. 🙈🙈🙈 pic.twitter.com/VDDIvzSizQ — Ben Peck (@TheBenPeck) March 29, 2023 @TheBenPeck

The streaker then dropped his sign and pulled his shorts below his waist for several seconds ... before making a mad dash for the outfield.

It's actually pretty impressive -- the intruder showed off his speed and endurance throughout the stunt ... and successfully hopped over the centerfield wall after several attempts.

Unfortunately for him, the fun was over right after he jumped the fence ... 'cause a cop was already waiting for his arrival.

The chaos ended with the intruder getting on his stomach and putting his hands behind his back. We've reached out to law enforcement for more information.