Streaker Runs On Hole 16 At PGA Waste Management Tournament
PGA Waste Management Streaker Hits Infamous 16th Hole
2/10/2023 2:57 PM PT
It's no surprise things are already getting rowdy at one of the more crazy events on The PGA Tour ... but if you had streaker on your BINGO card, fill in a square.
The jarring scene happened Friday during Waste Management's Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, AZ. As you can see, a random guy evades security and runs onto 16 hole ... wearing only his undies, and earning a huge applause in the process.
🚨 Streaker alert on No. 16 🚨#WMPhoenixOpen pic.twitter.com/SET8AEDoTu— Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) February 10, 2023 @Tdrake4sports
At one point, the nude bandit grabs the pin and gives fans his best stripper impression ... before completing his routine with a belly flop into the pond and finally getting corralled by security.
BELLY FLOP AT THE WASTE MANAGEMENT (via xerxesnabong IG) pic.twitter.com/Q3nLxZGM9z— Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) February 10, 2023 @ForePlayPod
Of course, these sorta drunken shenanigans are pretty on-brand for Waste Management tournament fans, so you could say it's par for the course.