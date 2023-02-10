Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Streaker Runs On Hole 16 At PGA Waste Management Tournament

PGA Waste Management Streaker Hits Infamous 16th Hole

2/10/2023 2:57 PM PT
streaker

It's no surprise things are already getting rowdy at one of the more crazy events on The PGA Tour ... but if you had streaker on your BINGO card, fill in a square.

The jarring scene happened Friday during Waste Management's Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, AZ. As you can see, a random guy evades security and runs onto 16 hole ... wearing only his undies, and earning a huge applause in the process.

At one point, the nude bandit grabs the pin and gives fans his best stripper impression ... before completing his routine with a belly flop into the pond and finally getting corralled by security.

Of course, these sorta drunken shenanigans are pretty on-brand for Waste Management tournament fans, so you could say it's par for the course.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later