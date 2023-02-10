Streaker Runs On Hole 16 At PGA Waste Management Tournament

It's no surprise things are already getting rowdy at one of the more crazy events on The PGA Tour ... but if you had streaker on your BINGO card, fill in a square.

The jarring scene happened Friday during Waste Management's Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, AZ. As you can see, a random guy evades security and runs onto 16 hole ... wearing only his undies, and earning a huge applause in the process.

At one point, the nude bandit grabs the pin and gives fans his best stripper impression ... before completing his routine with a belly flop into the pond and finally getting corralled by security.

BELLY FLOP AT THE WASTE MANAGEMENT (via xerxesnabong IG) pic.twitter.com/Q3nLxZGM9z — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) February 10, 2023 @ForePlayPod