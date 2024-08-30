Matthew Gaudreau's Wife Expecting Baby, Due In Four Months

The tragic deaths of the Gaudreau brothers keeps getting more and more heartbreaking ... Matthew's wife is apparently expecting to deliver the couple's first baby in just a few months.

According to an online registry, Madeline Gaudreau is currently pregnant ... and has been given a due date of Dec. 31, 2024.

In the registry, the couple had been asking family and friends for all kinds of newborn items -- from clothes to dishware -- to help prepare them for their first foray into parenthood.

Both Matthew and Madeline were in New Jersey this week to help get Matthew's sister, Katie, married. Both were slated to be in the wedding party.

But, as we previously, the nuptials were called off on Friday ... after Matthew and his big brother, NHL superstar Johnny Gaudreau, were killed while biking on a small roadway in Oldmans Township.

Authorities say a drunk driver hit them from behind at around 8:20 PM on Thursday. The suspect, 43-year-old Sean Higgins, has been arrested for his role in the crash and is facing two charges of death by auto.

The Gaudreau family has released a statement in the wake of the brothers' passing ... writing, "We want to let everyone know we are receiving your messages of love and support and we appreciate your continued thoughts and prayers." They added that both Johnny and Matthew were "truly two amazing humans."

Johnny was 31. Matthew was 29.