Howard Stern Calls Viral 'Hawk Tuah' Girl Dad's Worst Nightmare

Howard Stern has weighed in on the "Hawk Tuah" girl -- and surprisingly ... he's kinda clutching his pearls over it on behalf of dads everywhere.

The legendary radio talk show host -- who became famous as a shock jock -- talked about the viral sensation -- a young woman whose clip about performing fellatio has drawn eyeballs far and wide -- and he sounds very much like a concerned parent here.

Hawk Tuah - The original interview that started it all pic.twitter.com/QiDfnmXjye — The Postman (@officalpostman) June 22, 2024 @officalpostman

Check it out ... HS says the appeal of this gal -- who's been ID'd as Hailey Welch -- is that she's so uninhibited ... but then, he explains why this is every father's worst nightmare.

As a dad of 3 daughters himself ... Howard says this is the last thing a papa wants to hear about his kid -- namely, a NSFW description of sex tactics. Howard's not actually outraged here -- he's more so joking -- but it's funny to hear him talk like this (somewhat appalled).

When it comes to Hailey -- she's since capitalized on her internet fame. The Nashville resident is now selling official "Hawk Tuah" merch, partnering with Fathead Threads. They've collab'd on a number of hats, with all the captions and phrases you can imagine.

Fans have offered up mixed reactions online to Hailey's new business endeavor ... some praising her for cashing in on her 15 minutes, while others expressed similar sentiments to Howard's -- calling her moment in the spotlight embarrassing.