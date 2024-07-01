Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Shaquille O'Neal Parties With 'Hawk Tuah' Girl In Nashville

Shaquille O'Neal Parties With 'Hawk Tuah' In Nashville

Hailey Welch shaq

"Hawk Tuah" girl's 15 minutes of fame ain't over yet -- and clearly, neither is her time spittin' -- 'cause the internet's newest star was seen over the weekend partying with Shaquille O'Neal in Nashville, where she, fittingly, coughed up some saliva on one of his microphones!!

The NBA legend -- who moonlights as a DJ -- was in the Music City on Sunday for a performance at Jon Bon Jovi's new JBJ's Nashville joint ... when, at some point, he crossed paths with Hailey Welch, aka Hawk Tuah.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The two chatted it up at the eatery and posed for some pictures ... and later in the evening, she joined the Big Diesel in his DJ booth.

She danced around as Shaq spun on the ones and twos ... yet when it came time for her to hop in the mic -- she stole the show.

Hailey Welch shaq

Check it out, she ripped a big ole hawk tuah -- delighting the crowd in attendance!!

The two were obviously big fans of one another -- as each posted pics to their respective social media pages.

While clearly an amazing moment ... for Welch, it's just the latest stop on her rise to stardom ... as earlier in the weekend, she was brought onstage at Zach Bryan's Nissan Stadium concert to sing "Revival."

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later