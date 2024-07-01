Shaquille O'Neal Parties With 'Hawk Tuah' Girl In Nashville

"Hawk Tuah" girl's 15 minutes of fame ain't over yet -- and clearly, neither is her time spittin' -- 'cause the internet's newest star was seen over the weekend partying with Shaquille O'Neal in Nashville, where she, fittingly, coughed up some saliva on one of his microphones!!

The NBA legend -- who moonlights as a DJ -- was in the Music City on Sunday for a performance at Jon Bon Jovi's new JBJ's Nashville joint ... when, at some point, he crossed paths with Hailey Welch, aka Hawk Tuah.

The two chatted it up at the eatery and posed for some pictures ... and later in the evening, she joined the Big Diesel in his DJ booth.

She danced around as Shaq spun on the ones and twos ... yet when it came time for her to hop in the mic -- she stole the show.

Check it out, she ripped a big ole hawk tuah -- delighting the crowd in attendance!!

The two were obviously big fans of one another -- as each posted pics to their respective social media pages.

