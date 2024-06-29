Logan Paul Performs 'Hawk Tuah' Move During WWE Bout

Logan Paul's spittin' on that thang in WWE ... reacting in a way inspired by the "Hawk Tuah" girl mid-bout -- and, it's got the internet in a frenzy.

The YouTube star turned pro wrestler pulled up to "WWE SmackDown" Friday night in Madison Square Garden and faced off with LA Knight and Santos Escobar in a threeway battle ... and, after failing to pin Escobar, he pulled his head back and spat out the viral phrase.

Check out the clip ... Logan clearly annunciates the words heard 'round the world -- spitting in the general direction of his opponent after not getting the win.

Hawk Tuah - The original interview that started it all pic.twitter.com/QiDfnmXjye — The Postman (@officalpostman) June 22, 2024 @officalpostman

In case you've somehow missed the viral craze ... Paul's referencing an on-the-street interview featuring a girl named Hailey Welch -- who described an NSFW act she says will drive any man crazy in the bedroom.

She's received a ton of media attention -- though she's stayed out of the limelight since blowing up -- and, a collaboration with an apparel company's led to thousands of dollars worth of merchandise sold.

Not surprising Logan pulled out the move in the ring ... he's usually at the forefront of viral moments in the sport -- and, Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper also appeared to celebrate with the phrase just last week, so athletes clearly love the vid.

Unfortunately, "Hawk Tuah" couldn't save Logan's night ... 'cause he and Escobar ended up getting beat by LA Knight. BTW ... social media's sorta split on the move -- some love it, some are rolling their eyes. It's a mixed bag.