Logan Paul Sues YouTuber Coffeezilla Over CryptoZoo Coverage

Logan Paul is taking legal action against popular YouTuber Coffeezilla ... claiming the internet investigator is purposely spreading lies to tarnish his reputation.

The docs were filed on Thursday ... with the WWE Superstar suing Coffeezilla -- real name Stephen Findeisen -- and his production company for defamation over his deep dive into Paul's failed CryptoZoo project.

In case you haven't been following along, Coffeezilla has released numerous videos addressing the fallout of the blockchain game for the past two years, -- calling the whole thing a "scam" -- pointing the finger at Paul and claiming he purposely duped his fans into shelling out their cold, hard cash so he could pocket it.

Paul claims despite having access to text exchanges proving otherwise, Coffeezilla continues to put out false information for clout ... using his name to get more clicks and eyeballs to his channel for financial gain.

In fact, Paul makes note Coffeezilla launched a subscription-based Patreon account right after his first video targeting CryptoZoo ... and called on his viewers to pay for even more content. Paul believes this shows Coffeezilla knew how much attention he would get for calling the project a scam ... and saw it as a big payday.

Paul lays it all out in the suit ... providing the texts he claims prove he had the best intentions throughout the project development -- and outside of gameplay experience, he claims he relied solely on advisors Eddie Ibanez and "Crypto King" Jake Greenbaum to bring the rest together.

In the messages, Paul continuously made it clear he did not want to jeopardize the integrity of the game ... and envisioned a legitimate, fun experience for users.

When things went south and the project failed to live up to expectations, Paul expressed his frustrations and said he was being misled in texts to his team ... promising to hold everyone accountable.

Ultimately, Paul says Ibanez and Greenbaum torpedoed his vision ... and deceived him throughout the development process.

In the docs, Paul says Coffeezilla knew damn well he didn't profit off the project -- and actually lost hundreds of thousands in the process.

He also claims he already laid out his plan to give users their money back long before Coffeezilla released his deep dive into CryptoZoo ... and to date, he says he's given more than $1 million of his own money back to hundreds of NFT (Non-Fungible Token) purchasers.

Paul's intent with the lawsuit is to clear his name of the "scammer" stench ... and hopes going through the justice system will bring that result.