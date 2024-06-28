'Hawk Tuah' Trademarks Stack Up For Lubricants, Sauces, Beverages and More

"Hawk Tuah" -- the phrase you can't escape -- is about to be even more in your face, 'cause a bunch of people are jumping on the slippery bandwagon, and banking on it by filing for a slew of trademarks.

According to documents obtained by TMZ ... the number of trademarks for the phrase has hit double digits with multiple businesses looking to slap the phrase on just about everything that could, even loosely, be connected to the "hawk tuah" girl's immortal words.

Companies are asking for the legal right to place the phrase on t-shirts and athletic wear -- that's not shocking -- but how about lubricants, chewing tobacco, oral care, hair and body products, beverages ... and, very naturally, sexual stimulants.

Someone's even trying to make "Hawk Tuah" hot sauces ... for food, that is. Important distinction to say the least.

Worth noting, the stack of requests for "Hawk Tuah" trademarks doesn't include one from Hailey Welch -- the woman who coined the ubiquitous phrase. We didn't find any with her name, though it's possible she's filing under an alias or LLC.

Hawk Tuah - The original interview that started it all pic.twitter.com/QiDfnmXjye — The Postman (@officalpostman) June 22, 2024 @officalpostman

Remember, Jason Poteete -- who runs Fathead Threads, the apparel company that's already partnered with Hailey -- told Rolling Stone he suggested she file a trademark, and she's talked to a lawyer about it.

It makes sense so many businesses are jumping on the viral craze, 'cause Poteete says Fathead Threads already grossed more than $65k from merch bearing the iconic phrase.