Atlanta Braves Announcer Says 'Hawk Tuah' During Live Broadcast

"Hawk Tuah" officially made its way into the MLB on Wednesday night ... when during a broadcast of the Braves vs. Cardinals game, an announcer actually said the now-viral phrase live on-air!

It all happened during the second inning of the team's doubleheader at Busch Stadium ... when Atlanta's announcers were talking about some saliva Alec Burleson had just leaked from his mouth.

Hawk Tuah from the broadcast booth is WILD pic.twitter.com/lK8ZnDIrW9 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 27, 2024 @JomboyMedia

The guys noted the St. Louis outfielder didn't quite clear his shoulder with his spit while at home plate -- and they went on to have a spirited convo about it.

"As he was sitting there and went to spit," one said, "a little humid out, I guess, and mouth getting a little bit dry, didn't quite clear his arm and just landed right on the shoulder."

Hawk Tuah - The original interview that started it all pic.twitter.com/QiDfnmXjye — The Postman (@officalpostman) June 22, 2024 @officalpostman

The other broadcaster -- who, like nearly everyone else in America this week, clearly saw Hailey Welch's famous NSFW street interview -- responded in fitting fashion ... yelling out, "HAWK TUAH!!!"

Both dudes then giggled ... before they returned to game action.

While it seemed to be the first time the phrase has been uttered on a hot mic during an MLB game ... it actually wasn't the initial instance someone's been spotted referencing it.

Last week, Bryce Harper appeared to give a little "Hawk Tuah" impression after he laced a double during the Phillies' tilt with the Diamondbacks.