'Hawk Tuah' Girl Appears at Jake Paul Fight, Slammed by Nick Kyrgios

Tennis great Nick Kyrgios is bent out of shape that certain people -- aka the "Hawk Tuah" chick -- are not getting famous the old-fashioned way.

Hawk Tuah has just arrived at the Boxing‼️ pic.twitter.com/lasBiNfYn5 — Boxing Kingdom (@BoxingKingdom14) July 21, 2024 @BoxingKingdom14

Kyrgios was exercised over Haliey Welch's appearance at Jace Paul's fight against Mike Perry.

Haliey got quite the reaction, and to that Nick said, "No correlation between fame and actually being decent at something anymore," punctuating his criticism with a laughing emoji.

Fact is ... going viral DOES make you famous and has now for years. Haliey's the most recent example, hobnobbing it with the likes of Shaq!

