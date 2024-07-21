Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
'Hawk Tuah' Girl Appears at Jake Paul Fight, Slammed by Nick Kyrgios

'Hawk Tuah' Girl Hits Up Jake Paul Fight ... Nick Kyrgios, She's About Shame, Not Fame!!!

Tennis great Nick Kyrgios is bent out of shape that certain people -- aka the "Hawk Tuah" chick -- are not getting famous the old-fashioned way.

Kyrgios was exercised over Haliey Welch's appearance at Jace Paul's fight against Mike Perry.

Haliey got quite the reaction, and to that Nick said, "No correlation between fame and actually being decent at something anymore," punctuating his criticism with a laughing emoji.

Fact is ... going viral DOES make you famous and has now for years. Haliey's the most recent example, hobnobbing it with the likes of Shaq!

Haliey had something to watch Saturday night for sure .... Jake won his 10th fight, beating Perry with a TKO after the ref stopped the fight.

