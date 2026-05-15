High-Speed Chase Rollover Crash Toddler Escaped From, Mom Facing Potential Prison Time

The Arkansas mom who had her young son in the car when she led police on a high-speed chase is facing six years behind bars after a high-speed pursuit involving state police.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, a Mississippi County sheriff's deputy said he attempted to conduct a traffic stop on 23-year-old Thalia Jones, who was driving a red Dodge Challenger.

Play video content Video: Toddler Escapes Mom's Rollover Car Crash In High-Speed Chase Arkansas State Police

The deputy said that turned into a chase -- with Jones allegedly driving 81 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. The report says Jones immediately sped off after he turned on his blue lights.

He said he gave her time to stop before using a tactical intervention. “When I moved in close behind Jones' vehicle, Jones swerved over into the oncoming lane to prevent me from positioning my car for the [tactical intervention], in order to complete my [tactical intervention], I then put my front bumper in the center of Jones' rear bumper, accelerated and steered to the right, causing Jones to go left, off the roadway.”

The deputy noted Jones lost control of her car “immediately and ran over a sign, a residential mailbox, and then impacted the side of the residential driveway,” which caused her car to come across the road into a field and overturn.

The report says he got out of his car with his rifle and stood behind it at gunpoint. “When waiting, the rear driver’s side door popped open” on the upside-down car.

He detailed Jones' 3-year-old son coming out and walking toward him. “I picked the boy up and sat him on the hood of my vehicle as Jones crawled out of the car as well:”

The docs note she was ordered to crawl toward the front of the car, where she was placed under arrest.

The deputy confirmed the child is Jones' biological child. The toddler was released to an adult on scene with Jones' permission.

The report says Jones and the child were both cleared by EMS and were able to be released. She was transported to the sheriff’s office after being cleared at the ER and booked on several charges ... including unauthorized use of another person's property to facilitate a crime -- since the car belongs to her boyfriend -- and endangering the welfare of a minor.