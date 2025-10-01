Dog the Bounty Hunter's Son Fired From Police Force After High-Speed Crash

Garry Chapman -- Dog the Bounty Hunter's son -- has been fired following the high-speed crash which killed a teenager and put six others in the hospital.

WHNT -- a local news outlet -- reported the Priceville Police Department in Alabama let Chapman go in connection to the tragic car crash ... though Chapman’s attorney, Scott Morro, told them Chapman plans to appeal the decision before the town's city council.

Morro tells TMZ ... the loss of life in this incident is tragic -- and, Garry is mindful of the young man's family and friends, but the suspect in this situation is really the one at fault.

Morro claims the suspect -- Archie Hale -- was impaired by fentanyl and transporting the substance as well in the crash which killed 17-year-old Tristan Hollis ... and, he argues Officer Chapman was within policy and the law itself.

Chapman has a clean disciplinary record when it comes to prior pursuits ... in which he's been the lead vehicle at least 11 times, Morro says. Morro also accuses the mayor and the chief of police of making a decision based solely upon media pressure and politics. He adds social media is full of misinformation about the pursuit.

Morrot adds ... "Officer Chapman is one of the most articulate and knowledgeable officers I have ever represented. He loves being a police officer and should be given commendations for his work instead of being made a scapegoat."