Who Is Garry Chapman? What To Know About Dog The Bounty Hunter's Son

You know how some kids end up following in their parents' footsteps in unexpected ways? Turns out it's the case with Dog The Bounty Hunter's son, Garry Chapman -- who became a cop!

And get this ... the media figure's child's been in some pretty harrowing situations in his line of work, although we're thinking being around his dad might have prepared him a little bit.

We're going to see how the bounty hunter's son ended up working in law enforcement -- and how his career was paused following a troubling incident.

Garry Was Born During His Father's Fourth Marriage

Garry's mother was his father's fifth wife, Beth Chapman, who later became her husband's business partner.

In addition to Garry, Beth and Dog shared a daughter named Bonnie Joanne, and they welcomed both of their children prior to their 2006 marriage.

The bounty hunter spoke to us back in 2019 and claimed he, as well as his wife, went through a harrowing ordeal when their son's high school went into lockdown after a reportedly Columbine-obsessed individual headed to Colorado, although their child wasn't harmed.

Garry's mother passed away in 2019 after undergoing battles with both throat and lung cancer.

He's Worked In Several Fields Of Law Enforcement

Garry eventually began a career in law enforcement, and he started out by working as a corrections officer.

He's also pursued higher education, and he told the Priceville Police Department he'd received an award for his Criminal Justice studies in a Q&A post shared in April 2025.

Garry claimed his father was the reason he decided to pursue law enforcement, and claimed he wanted to "follow a path" similar to the bounty hunter's.

He singled out the "support" of Priceville's local community for its police department as his favorite part of working in the area.

He Was Placed On Leave After A Deadly Crash

Garry's career was briefly paused in September 2025 after he was involved in a chase, which resulted in the hospitalization of six people and the death of a 17-year-old.

The driver of the vehicle, who was reportedly suspected of being drunk, reportedly entered an intersection in Hartselle, Alabama, where they collided with another vehicle.

The circumstances of the chase are currently under investigation, and the condition of the six hospitalized individuals isn't known.