'Flip Or Flop' Ending Exactly What Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack Want

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack being on the same page is a rarity these days, but the exes, and their HGTV bosses, are in lockstep about pulling the plug on "Flip or Flop" ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell us ... Tarek and Christina's contracts for the show were up, but talks had already begun for a new season when the former couple had second thoughts about their 11th season.

Our sources say the decision had nothing to do with any specific incident or flop in ratings -- all parties involved just wanted to end the series on a high note.

It doesn't hurt that Tarek and Christina each have solo projects now with the network. Translation: Neither really needs "Flip or Flop" now that she's got "Christina on the Coast" and he has 'Flipping 101.'

Our sources point out ... working with an ex is not always ideal, and that's proven true for them. Remember, TMZ broke the story when Tarek lost it on Christina during a shoot last July. We were told he snapped because she was telling him it was time to start filming.

As you know, the exes announced they were splitting in December 2016, but still signed on for the next season of the show that made them famous. Tarek filed for divorce the following month, which was finalized a year later.