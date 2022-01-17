Christina Haack and Fiance Joshua Hall Hit the Beach in Cabo

Christina Haack isn’t married to Joshua Hall just yet ... but they sure look like they’re already in the honeymoon phase.

The HGTV star is down in Cabo with her fiancé, where they hit the beach on Saturday ... and packed on a lot of PDA while facing the waves. Doesn’t look like they ever fully made it into the water either -- as you can see, they were a little preoccupied.

Check out the pics ... you see CH hugging up on Josh from behind, from the side and just about every other direction ... all while showing off her massive diamond ring. Love birds, no doubt, and if this is any indication ... their “I dos” can't come fast enough.

Christina confirmed last year Josh had, indeed, popped the question and that she'd said yes ... which was already suspected after photos of her wearing the engagement ring leaked. They’ve been together for about a year or so now -- the couple reportedly first started dating sometime in 2021, and things obviously moved quickly ... because Christina is ready to be a bride anew.