Ronnie Radke Files Restraining Order Against Brittany Furlan Amid Catfishing Claims

Sorry You Got Catfished, But We Never Dated!!!

Brittany Furlan has persisted with claims she used to be in a relationship with "Falling in Reverse" frontman Ronnie Radke, but he says she got catfished ... now he's filing a temporary restraining order against her, TMZ has learned.

Documents obtained by TMZ show Ronnie filed the TRO Monday in LA Superior Court, citing Brittany harassed him by contacting him multiple times on social media.

Ronnie alleges when he ignored her messages, Brittany drove to his house and sat out front. Then, he alleges she followed him to a doctor's appointment and waited outside, just staring at him.

As a result, Ronnie is asking the court to order Brittany to stay at least 100 yards away from him.

ICYMI -- back in May, Brittany claimed she got catfished by someone posing as Ronnie online, leading to major problems with her and her husband, Tommy Lee. Ronnie denied his involvement and told us he contacted the FBI.

But over the weekend, Brittany revisited the drama, seemingly believing she wasn't actually catfished and insinuated the real Ronnie was behind the numerous Snapchat accounts and telephone numbers that lured her into a romance. Things took an even darker turn when she allegedly contacted some of Ronnie's underage fans online and encouraged them to come forward with alleged inappropriate experiences with the singer.

The alleged catfishing occurred while Brittany and Tommy were separated, but they've since patched things up.