Ronnie Radke Says Tommy Lee, Brittany Furlan Jab In New Music Video Is Good Fun

Ronnie Radke is laughing off the catfishing drama he got roped into with Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan ... his new music video pokes fun at the couple, but he says the jokes are harmless fun.

We got the "Falling In Reverse" singer at Beachwood Cafe in Los Angeles on Friday and our photog asked him about the "All My Women" music vid.

A woman with cartoonishly huge lips is cast as Brittany and Tommy is getting the puppet treatment and punching puppet Radke ... and there's a bunch of not-so-subtle references to the catfishing saga that briefly caused problems between Brittany and Tommy.

Ronnie says the music video was filmed in the middle of the drama and it shows his sense of humor ... though the jokes are not mean-spirited and all in good fun.

Brittany and Tommy are back together now and Ronnie says hopefully all three of them can just laugh about the situation ... because that's the intention behind the music video.

Ronnie's still got love for Tommy too ... telling us it would be an honor if Tommy punched him.

As we reported ... back in May, Brittany claimed she got catfished by someone posing as Ronnie online, leading to major problems with Tommy. Ronnie denied it and told us the FBI got involved.