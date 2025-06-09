Brittany Furlan and Tommy Lee haven't always had a fairytale romance -- she even confessed to turning to ChatGPT when things got lonely. But now that they’re back on, a sexpert tells TMZ Brittany can keep using A.I. -- this time with the famous drummer -- to spice things up in the bedroom and beyond!

Psychotherapist and sex guru Vanessa Marin says Brittany’s not alone -- tons of people are turning to ChatGPT for a little extra connection ... and there’s zero shame in the game.

In fact, she’s all for couples jumping on the A.I. bandwagon... claiming it could bring them closer than ever.

Vanessa says ChatGPT and similar tools -- including her and her husband Xander's creation, "Vanessa AI" -- can aid couples such as Brittany and the Mötley Crüe rocker in a myriad of ways, ie, getting a tough conversation started, coming up with fun conversation topics and even sharing tips and tricks for the bedroom.

With that being said ... Vanessa warns AI tools are not here to replace real-life human interactions. Yeah, human relationships can be messy ... but she says nothing beats actual human connection.

Dr. Julie Carpenter, an expert in human-computer interaction, gives TMZ the same warning, noting it's easy for humans to blur boundaries with chatbots and similar A.I. tools because they're programmed to interact with users exactly how they're asked.

She reminds folks these tools are created to feel attentive and emotionally vulnerable by companies chasing profits ... adding it's crucial to remember they reflect that design and don't understand context and real human relationships.

On that note, Dr. Carpenter says Brittany openly speaking about her use of ChatGPT "positively normalizes it" and that there certainly are plenty of social benefits.