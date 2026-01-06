Tommy Lee Appears to Defend Brittany Furlan in Ronnie Radke Catfish Scandal

Tommy Lee has entered the chat! While Falling in Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke says he never wooed Tommy's wife, Brittany Furlan -- insisting she was catfished by fake social media accounts -- Tommy is telling him to get a life.

ICYMI ... Ronnie filed for a temporary restraining order against Brittany, accusing her of harassing him on social media and waiting outside his house.

The TRO was denied, but Ronnie alleged Brittany contacted some of his underage fans online and encouraged them to come forward with alleged inappropriate experiences with the singer.

Tommy broke his silence on the situation when a fan brought up the events in his comments.

Replying under a New Year's post Tommy shared of himself and Brittany, the user wrote, "I hear the wife is stirring up sh*t with Ronnie again. Maybe it time to let it go?"

Tommy clapped back at the commenter, writing, "Maybe that idiot needs to let it go and stop stalking my wife's replies on videos."

While the alleged catfishing took place when Tommy and Brittany were separated, they've since patched things up, and they're going strong again.

Remember ... Ronnie not only denied any involvement in the romantic exchanges Brittany had with accounts she believes were his, he also told us he contacted the FBI to get to the bottom of it.