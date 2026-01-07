Ronnie Radke Wants Nev Schulman To Help Him In Brittany Furlan Catfish Drama

Play video content TMZ.com

Ronnie Radke wants to be the guy to bring 'Catfish' back from the TV dead ... he says Nev Schulman would be the perfect guy to clear his name in his drama with Brittany Furlan.

We got Ronnie in Hollywood on Wednesday, and our photog asked him for an update on his restraining order against Brittany, which stems from her refusing to believe she was catfished by someone posing as Ronnie.

Ronnie says he's still jumping through hoops to prove he's NOT the guy who seduced Brittany online ... and the drama is wearing on him, so he's calling for backup.

Enter Nev ... Ronnie says the former 'Catfish' host would be the perfect guy for the job.

Nev's show got canceled earlier this year, but Ronnie tells us 'Catfish' needs a reboot and he's willing to be the face of the new show ... so long as it gets him off the hook with Brittany and Tommy Lee.

As you know ... Brittany has persisted with claims she had a past relationship with Ronnie, but he says it was a catfish ... and he filed a temporary restraining order against her, claiming she was harassing him.

The TRO got denied, and now Ronnie is going to Snapchat for metadata in hopes of settling this once and for all ... but he says Nev could really come in handy here, given his expertise.

But that's not all ... Ronnie says he's ready and willing to accept from literally anyone who is tech-savvy enough to prove his innocence.