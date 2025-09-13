Nev Schulman Wants to Become Great Real Estate Agent Before Considering Reality Show

Play video content TMZ.com

Nev Schulman isn't going to 'Catfish' a production company into making a reality show about his real estate career ... he wants to become a great agent first!

We caught up with the television personality this week and asked him if he'd consider doing a TV show about his burgeoning career in the industry ... but, he says his first priority is to learn the business and collect a few clients.

Schulman says he's still pretty green in helping people find their dream homes ... and, he wouldn't want to add the extra demands a reality show might put on the whole process at this point in his career.

However, he does admit he and his father -- who has worked in real estate for decades -- have mulled the idea of a TV show ... and, his dad's convinced it will happen at some point.

BTW ... Nev says he's not leaving the reality television space completely -- he's got shows in the works. They're just not about real estate yet!

Worth noting ... Schulman wouldn't hang up on a production team that called to pitch him an idea -- it's just not something he's actively pursuing.

And, if you want to hear how Nev's extensive experience on the show "Catfish" might help in his new career, he gives us a pretty throrough discourse ... starting with his skills on how to figure out the validity of online claims about the property.

Nev also talks about how he's a pretty recognizable guy ... and, he thinks it'll work in his favor -- since his face is one people both know and trust.