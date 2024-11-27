Nev Schulman Celebrates His Post-Crash Marathon Milestone

Play video content TMZ.com

Nev Schulman nailed his goal of running the NYC marathon just three months after breaking his neck in a near-fatal crash ... and he's opening up about it all to TMZ.

We caught up with the "Catfish" star in NYC on Wednesday, and he told us the marathon was tough 'cause he obviously wasn’t in his usual shape -- but he pushed through and made it to the finish line. The big takeaway? Keep going, no matter what.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As for his post-recovery progress, Nev’s still in PT, but tells us his neck’s way better now. He’s back running and biking -- in fact, he's feeling so active, he even wants to return to the 'DWTS' dance floor.

As we know, Nev’s been super optimistic throughout his recovery, and running the marathon has been on his goal list for a while now.