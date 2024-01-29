Drew Barrymore Was Catfished On Dating App, Man Claimed To Be NFL Player

Play video content The Drew Barrymore Show

Drew Barrymore might be an A-lister, but she isn't immune to the horrors of dating apps ... including getting tricked by people claiming/pretending to be someone else.

On Friday's episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show", the actress said she was thrilled when she recently matched with a man claiming to be the QB from the L.A. Rams -- not cause she wanted to flex on landing an athlete, she claims ... but cause she was excited to tell him she went to the Coliseum to see their first L.A. game.

Unfortunately, her fangirling was short-lived ... 'cause she wasn't talking to a Rams player.

Drew told her cohost Ross Mathews when she reached out to this guy with her football ramblings, she quickly learned the cold hard truth -- he was nowhere near to being a celebrated NFL'er. Instead ... she says he was a random musician who thought he was being cute about lying about his identity.

Drew says she felt stupid and dumb over being misled ... not to mean so easily fooled.

Ross adds she should absolutely feel a way about being lied to -- saying he was disappointed cause when she started telling the story, he envisioned her being the new Taylor Swift at the games, cheering on her man. Alas, it wasn't meant to be.

Drew's been publicly single following her split from her ex Will Kopelman in 2016 ... but if her efforts crawling her way back into the dating pool are this grim ... there's clearly no hope for other singletons.