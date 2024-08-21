Nev Schulman Chokes Up in Emotional Update After Accident
Nev Schulman choked up as he thanked everyone for their support after his traumatic bike accident 2 weeks ago ... which left him with a broken neck and other injuries.
The "Catfish" star is still wearing his neck brace as he gets real with his IG followers Tuesday ... saying he was taking a 10-minute neighborhood walk to keep his body moving, just as his physical therapist advised.
Even though Nev seemed to be making strides in his amazing recovery, he admits he’s never felt more fatigued in his life -- so it looks like he’s still got a long road ahead of him to get back into tip-top shape.
But the main reason for his video -- Nev gave a heartfelt shout-out to the docs and nurses at NYC’s Stony Brook University Hospital -- and emotionally thanked his fans for their outpouring of support.
He wrapped up with a gut-wrenching reminder ... cherish what you have because it can be gone in a second -- something he recently recounted on "TMZ Live," telling us he is lucky to be alive.
Nev was struck by a truck earlier this month in Long Island, NY, while heading to his son’s school on an electric bike. Despite the ordeal, he’s hoping for a full recovery just in time to run the Honolulu Marathon in December.