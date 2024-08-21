Nev Schulman Chokes Up in Emotional Update After Accident

Play video content

Nev Schulman choked up as he thanked everyone for their support after his traumatic bike accident 2 weeks ago ... which left him with a broken neck and other injuries.

The "Catfish" star is still wearing his neck brace as he gets real with his IG followers Tuesday ... saying he was taking a 10-minute neighborhood walk to keep his body moving, just as his physical therapist advised.

Play video content 8/10/24

Even though Nev seemed to be making strides in his amazing recovery, he admits he’s never felt more fatigued in his life -- so it looks like he’s still got a long road ahead of him to get back into tip-top shape.

But the main reason for his video -- Nev gave a heartfelt shout-out to the docs and nurses at NYC’s Stony Brook University Hospital -- and emotionally thanked his fans for their outpouring of support.

Play video content TMZ.com

He wrapped up with a gut-wrenching reminder ... cherish what you have because it can be gone in a second -- something he recently recounted on "TMZ Live," telling us he is lucky to be alive.